LUCKY LOTTO WINNER HITS R163m

One person has won over R160million in the Powerball jackpot.
The National Lottery has confirmed that one person will walk away with a helse R163 552 190.60 Powerball jackpot from Tuesday night's draw.
The biggest jackpot of the year was won by a Nedbank participant who spent R30 on their winning ticket.
The winner opted to select their numbers manually and bagged the biggest jackpot win of 2025.
Meanwhile, they also reported a wenner in the PowerBall Plus division, with the lucky punter set to back R32 million.
According to Ithuba, the winning ticket through the FNB banking app and spent R150 on Quick Pick selections.
Ithuba said notably, over 60 percent of participants played via banking apps.
Ithuba said in a statement: "This reaffirms South Africa’s growing shift toward convenient, digital play experiences.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza added: “South Africa woke up to not one, but two new multi-millionaires.
"The PowerBall jackpot of R163 million is truly life-changing, and the PowerBall PLUS winner will also enjoy a remarkable new beginning.
"We extend our warmest congratulations to both winners. "
Mabuza said the banks would have notified the winners by now.
"We look forward to welcoming them for their winning facilitation process. We urge all players to check their tickets, as there are many more winners across multiple divisions.”
