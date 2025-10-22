LUCKY LOTTO WINNER HITS R163m

One person has won over R160million in the Powerball jackpot.

The National Lottery has confirmed that one person will walk away with a helse R163 552 190.60 Powerball jackpot from Tuesday night's draw.

The biggest jackpot of the year was won by a Nedbank participant who spent R30 on their winning ticket.

The winner opted to select their numbers manually and bagged the biggest jackpot win of 2025.

Meanwhile, they also reported a wenner in the PowerBall Plus division, with the lucky punter set to back R32 million.

According to Ithuba, the winning ticket through the FNB banking app and spent R150 on Quick Pick selections.

Ithuba said notably, over 60 percent of participants played via banking apps.

Ithuba said in a statement: "This reaffirms South Africa’s growing shift toward convenient, digital play experiences.